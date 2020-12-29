Wilmington City Schools announces back-to-school info for start of 2nd semester

Parents and students, we have important information regarding the start of 2nd semester.

Read our Return to 2nd Semester document — online at bit.ly/38KRhv6 — for details, group start dates, and a first week calendar.

Monday, Jan. 4 will remain a teacher work day, with no school for students.

The 2nd semester will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 5,, and we will remain in the Yellow/Hybrid Zone for Learning schedule until further notice. Current in-person learners begin on their group’s assigned day.

Students returning to in-person learning from our Virtual Ed program, and students new to the district in 2nd semester, will receive their group assignment and start date from their school.

In mid-January we will re-evaluate the zone for learning and will communicate our plans at that time.

We encourage parents and students to watch the yellow alert banner at the top of the website for Zone updates during the semester.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_WCS-Logo.jpg