Sabina-area woman joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

WILMINGTON — Sabina-area resident Angela Luttrell joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” club this week after her vehicle safety belt saved her this year from having life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred on Routes 22 and 3 in Clinton County on Nov. 9.

“Angela is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Ohio State Highway Lieutenant Stanley A. Jordan, who is commander at the Wilmington post.

“Your situation could have been real bad,” Jordan told Luttrell while recognizing her as the newest member of the “Saved by the Belt” club.

The highway patrol commander also recalled the time when he went to similar crashes on the same day. In one case, the occupant was fine and walked away from the scene, but in the other instance the vehicle occupant died. Jordan attributes the different outcomes to the use and non-use of their safety belts.

“Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time,” said Jordan.

Provisional data from 2019 show 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

Luttrell is the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) coordinator for East Clinton Local Schools.

She was presented a framed “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, who is the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Luttrell also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

The “Saved by the Belt” club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. The club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

From left, Angela Luttrell of Clinton County is presented a "Saved by the Belt" certificate from Wilmington Post Commander and Lieutenant Stanley A. Jordan.