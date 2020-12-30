Living our lives differently: Looking back at July-Sept. 2020

This is Part 3 of the News Journal’s 4-part annual Year in Review of selected local stories and photos.

JULY

Show must go on

WILMINGTON — “An American tradition that’s continued for 244 years won’t be dampened by the pandemic — at least locally — as the City of Wilmington’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will blast off at 10 p.m. July 4.

“A few moves were made to continue the fireworks locally, including a different staging area — the Clinton County Fairgrounds — as the Clinton County Agricultural Society and President Scot Gerber worked with the city and Mayor John Stanforth’s office to get it done.”

First local COVID-19 death

”The Clinton County Health District announced Friday morning, July 10 the first death of a Clinton County resident who tested positive for COVID-19. This patient was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.”

Second death reported

“A second coronavirus-related fatality has been reported in Clinton County — a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions, the Clinton County Health District announced July 15.

Hybrid schedule for schools

WILMINGTON — “Wilmington City Schools will operate under a hybrid schedule through at least Labor Day. With the hybrid schedule, students will attend school physically two days per week and learn remotely at home the other three days.

“The Wilmington school board met Thursday and approved a ‘Reset and Restart School Plan’ for the approaching academic year. Students will be required to wear face coverings while riding a school bus, and face masks will be highly recommended for students elsewhere when six feet of social distancing is not practical.”

2 more deaths reported

“Local officials confirmed Tuesday evening, July 21, that Clinton County has had two more coronavirus-related fatalities — a total of four fatalities reported in the last 11 days.

“Officials said the two most recent deaths were of a man in his 70s and of a man in his 80s, each with underlying health conditions.”

— — —

AUGUST

WILMINGTON — “An SUV crashed into the entrance of the CVS store downtown and minutes later that was followed by the driver leading a police foot chase up North Walnut Street just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Four people, including the driver, were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with reported injuries.

“The most seriously injured was a female who was struck by the vehicle inside the foyer, said Wilmington Police Sgt. Ron Fithen at the scene. She had suffered a ‘pretty visible serious injury’, he said. Two small children also are reported injured, one of whom had a visible laceration, the sergeant said. Two other individuals also received injuries. The SUV driver was eventually indicted on charges.

Addressing homelessness

WILMINGTON — “Homelessness is on the minds of local residents as well as officials. At Thursday’s Wilmington Council Meeting, Councilmember Nick Eveland discussed issues that were brought up at a City Services Committee meeting on July 30. Eveland, the committee’s chair, told council they took away four issues: Homelessness, vagrancy, a rise in drug abuse, and mental illness.

“’I have learned more about homelessness in the last few months than I ever thought I would,’ said Mayor John Stanforth, who had spoken to many homeless people. ‘We’re not the only community suffering through this. And when I say suffer through this, I’m talking about the homeless people. Those are the ones who are suffering.’”

The College turns 150

WILMINGTON — “It was exactly 150 years ago today, on Aug. 11, 1870, when a group of local Quakers purchased an unfinished building and plot of land on the eastern edge of town that would become Wilmington College.”

School board member dies

“Local farmer and longtime Wilmington City Schools Board of Education member Stephen ‘Steve’ Murphy died unexpectedly on Friday while vacationing in Tennessee. Murphy, 68, who presently was serving as the board president, had been a school board member since 2002. He was an owner-operator of Murphy Farms, a 3,500-acre grain and livestock farm.”

— — —

SEPTEMBER

Murphy to go dark

WILMINGTON — “There will be no performances at the Murphy Theatre for the rest of 2020. The theatre’s executive leadership and board of directors regretfully announced the cancellation of all remaining performances through Dec. 31, including: the Murphy Theatre’s Veterans Tribute, Dancing with the Stars, the Annual Christmas Show, FireFall, Mike Albert and the Big E Band, The Drowsy Lads, Rockstar, and the annual Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

2nd death in 2 days

“The death of a second Clinton Countian with COVID-19 within two days — the fourth in eight days — has been reported. The victim is a man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions, according to the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Thursday.

“A total of 13 local deaths have now been reported, although officials think that number will be reclassified to 12 as, for the second time, it’s expected the state will re-classify a victim as being a full-time resident of another county.”

Prosecutor Moyer dies

WILMINGTON — “Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard ‘Rick’ W. Moyer passed away over the weekend at the age of 70.

“Local attorney and former Clinton County Prosecutor William ‘Bill’ Peelle worked with Moyer in the prosecutor’s office. ‘Rick was a brilliant and compassionate prosecutor. He respected all the dedicated law enforcement officers who serve our community every day’,” Peelle said. Andrew McCoy was later named prosecutor.

Offenses on the offensive

ADAMS TWP. — “The Clinton-Massie Falcons won a football shootout, 86-54 as the Massie ground game won out over the Western Brown air attack in a wild SBAAC American Division battle Friday at Kibler Stadium.

The 86 points is a school record for a single game.

Butler Veterans Hall of Famer

“Paul G. Butler is the voice and the fountain pen for Clinton County veterans organizations and related projects, and this Friday he will be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame for his exceptional postmilitary advocacy and volunteerism for the veteran community.

“Inductees into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame served their country honorably and continue to serve their communities, state and nation after discharge through volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service and philanthropy.”

Attendance at fair up

WILMINGTON — “Due to COVID-19, Clinton County had one of the few full fairs this summer in Ohio, and attendance was better than last year even with the virus concerns. Clinton County Agricultural Society President Scot Gerber met with county commissioners Monday, and also spoke with the News Journal afterward.

“Overall, attendance for the week was probably in the range of 23,000 to 25,000, he told commissioners, with more than 16,000 paid gate admissions.

FFA comes to CMHS

ADAMS TWP. — “The story of Future Farmers of America (FFA) now has its newest local chapter — at Clinton-Massie High School. Allie Steiner, the school’s agriculture teacher, will serve as FFA advisor.”

The grand champion market beef entry at the Clinton County Fair, weighing 1,240 pounds and exhibited by Carson Barton of the Sabina area (standing in center foreground), collected a $4,378 premium. The buyers were Barton Farms, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Chad and Alison Davis Family, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Farm Credit Services, Flint Concessions, Groves Tire & Service, Keri and Alex Hodson, Ag-Pro, Lowes, Merchants National Bank, Milled Right Inc., Connie Miller, Southern Hills Community Bank, Ron Trusty Insurance, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Savings Bank, Greater Tomorrow Health, Carneys Feed Mill, Matt Younker, Jack and Cindy Anderson, Susan Ross, Pioneer Seeds, John and Alex Caney, Nick Anderson, and the Wesley Anderson Family. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_beef-barton-July-21.jpg The grand champion market beef entry at the Clinton County Fair, weighing 1,240 pounds and exhibited by Carson Barton of the Sabina area (standing in center foreground), collected a $4,378 premium. The SUV crashed into the main entrance of the CVS store and came to rest entirely within the store, injuring several people. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CVS-crash.jpg The SUV crashed into the main entrance of the CVS store and came to rest entirely within the store, injuring several people. A police foot chase ensued shortly after an SUV was crashed into the entrance of the CVS store in Wilmington, resulting in the man being soon apprehended. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_CVS-pursuit-2.jpg A police foot chase ensued shortly after an SUV was crashed into the entrance of the CVS store in Wilmington, resulting in the man being soon apprehended. It was all systems go for for the 2020 Clinton County Fair, which officially got underway on a July Saturday. Workers and volunteers — as well as some 4-H participants and judges — were out in force Friday, preparing displays and projects, food trucks, rides and games and more. There was also plenty of social distancing and hand sanitizer in place, with many people wearing facemasks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_fair-starts-July-11.jpg It was all systems go for for the 2020 Clinton County Fair, which officially got underway on a July Saturday. Workers and volunteers — as well as some 4-H participants and judges — were out in force Friday, preparing displays and projects, food trucks, rides and games and more. There was also plenty of social distancing and hand sanitizer in place, with many people wearing facemasks. The old gazebo at Point Park in Wilmington was torn down by the City of Wilmington in conjunction with the Park Board. Mayor John Stanforth said it had become structurally unsound with wood rotting inside and out and had been increasingly hard to maintain. It had also been the subject of many police calls due to vagrancy and vandalism. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_gazebo-July-10.jpg The old gazebo at Point Park in Wilmington was torn down by the City of Wilmington in conjunction with the Park Board. Mayor John Stanforth said it had become structurally unsound with wood rotting inside and out and had been increasingly hard to maintain. It had also been the subject of many police calls due to vagrancy and vandalism. The Wilmington Police Department has a new officer with a unique set of skills to sniff out crime — its new K9 officer, who would be teamed with a current WPD officer, Jordan Ianson. The K9 team would hit the streets in late November. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_K9-Aug-22.jpg The Wilmington Police Department has a new officer with a unique set of skills to sniff out crime — its new K9 officer, who would be teamed with a current WPD officer, Jordan Ianson. The K9 team would hit the streets in late November. Graduates of the Leadership Clinton Class of 2020 included, from left: front, Bexlie Beam, Matt Runk, Tabatha Kennedy, Dani Cochran, Autumn McLaughlin, and Steve Jones; and, back, Lesley Wininger, Michelle Callendar, Scott Anderson, Michael Gorman and Jeff Rollins. Mikayla Hughes and Rhonda Henson were unable to attend. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Leadership-7.25.jpg Graduates of the Leadership Clinton Class of 2020 included, from left: front, Bexlie Beam, Matt Runk, Tabatha Kennedy, Dani Cochran, Autumn McLaughlin, and Steve Jones; and, back, Lesley Wininger, Michelle Callendar, Scott Anderson, Michael Gorman and Jeff Rollins. Mikayla Hughes and Rhonda Henson were unable to attend. The Murphy Theatre would be facing some tough times ahead. With the uncertainty of what the future holds, cultural institutions like the Murphy that rely on public gatherings are being hit hard. For 30 days, the public had the opportunity to help #lightupthemurphy with donations of money, time or talent. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Murphy-July-1.jpg The Murphy Theatre would be facing some tough times ahead. With the uncertainty of what the future holds, cultural institutions like the Murphy that rely on public gatherings are being hit hard. For 30 days, the public had the opportunity to help #lightupthemurphy with donations of money, time or talent. The 2020 Clinton County Fair in July enjoyed a successful first weekend with fun, food, games and especially junior and senior fair projects — during a combination of sun, clouds and downpours — along with more than usual hand sanitizers along with masks and other measures. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_fair-fun-July-14.jpg The 2020 Clinton County Fair in July enjoyed a successful first weekend with fun, food, games and especially junior and senior fair projects — during a combination of sun, clouds and downpours — along with more than usual hand sanitizers along with masks and other measures.

Looking back at July-Sept. 2020