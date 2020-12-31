Throwback Thursday: Elevator fire

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 31, 1970:

National headlines

• ‘Allied Casualties Mount Despite Christmas Truce’

“SAIGON (AP) — U.S. and South Vietnamese forces began observing a 24-hour New Year’s ceasefire tonight as the allied commands announced sharp increases in their casualties last week despite the Christmas truce. The U.S. Command said 41 Americans were killed in action, 18 more than the week before, while South Vietnamese combat dead increased from 266 to 301 last week. Enemy casualties dropped, however, with 1,250 reported killed last week compared with 1,433 a week earlier.”

• ‘39 Miners Presumed Dead In Blast; 20 Bodies Found’

“HYDEN, Ky. (AP) — Rescue workers groped through the blackened interior of a mountain early today, seeking the last of 39 men presumed killed by a shattering explosion in a coal mine cited by federal inspectors for safety violations earlier this year. There was one known survivor from the day underground shift after the blast went off inside the Finley Coal Co. mine Wednesday.”

Locally

• “The Murphy-Benham Hardware, 66 N. South St., was burgled sometime early this morning and a number of firearms were stolen. … Although an inventory was incomplete at press time, police report that 18 pistols and an undetermined number of shotguns and rifles were stolen.”

• The G.C. Murphy Co. in the Wilmington Plaza Shopping Center advertised “Our Special Price On Top Stereo Albums” for $2.94 each including The Jackson 5’s “Third Album”, The Carpenters’ “Close To You”, James Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James” and Neil Diamond’s “Tap Root Manuscript.”

• Blanchester college students returning home for the holidays included Patty McCall from Edgecliff College, Kay Fleming from Wittenberg, Dava Ledford from Ohio State, Marianne Snyder from Ohio Northern, Greg Ballinger and Diane Redkey from Miami University, Bill Mason from Morehead State, Jamie Murphy from Miami-Jacobs, Diane Deeter, Bruce Bogen and Howard Proud from Georgetown College, and Denise Palm from Wilmington College.

• Senior Girl Scouts of Troop 18 with Mrs. James Dorsey as their leader went to Camp Whip-poor-will for a winter campout that included Belinda Brown, Nancy Brown, Julie and Judy Christian, Grace Ann Swaney, Terri Workman, Bonnie Parker, Joyce Saunders, Karen McKee, Beverly Cooper and Becky Smith.

• The Wilmington Hurricane basketball team was set to host Carroll, including WHS’ Ron Grove who “has had two 30 point-plus nights. The little shooter can hit from anywhere on the court and only Middletown has been successful in shutting him off this year.” Also praised was the scoring and rebounding of Glenn MacDonald. Starting guard Bruce Zurface missed the last game with tonsilitis.

• Undefeated Ohio State led by All-Americans Jack Tatum and Jim Stillwagon was set to take on quarterback Jim Plunkett and Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Catch-22.”

Shown is the Clinton County Grain Elevator fire on July 31, 1947.