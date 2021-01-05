More sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 21, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020:

• Justin Graves, 30, of Grove City, having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Graves must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• William Bischoff, 63, of Mason, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, going 118 in a 70 mph speed zone, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $650, assessed $135 court costs. The “physical control” offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bischoff must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Larry Nunley, 50, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Nathaniel Cameron, 21, of Sabina, littering, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Cameron must perform 15 hours of community service cleaning up public property. If compliant, the court will reduce the fine and costs to $125.

• Makayla Henry, 19, of Sabina, littering, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Henry must perform 15 hours of community service. If compliant, the court will reduce the fine and costs to $125.

• Gregory Bobbitt, 26, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dylan Goodwin, 22, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Weisenberger, 32, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A no operator’s license charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Lori Crawford, 36, of Blanchester, public indecency, fined $25, assessed $135 court costs.

• Paul Conger, 36, of Blanchester, public indecency, fined $25, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tristen Pittman, 19, of Jamestown, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $335, assessed $135 court costs. The cases were waived by Pittman.

• Jacob Rowe, 28, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Rowe.

• Joshua Fairbanks, 32, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Fairbanks.

• Mia Kemper, 30, of Cincinnati, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kemper.

• Danielle Short, 40, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Short.

• Daniel Walker of Blanchester, resisting arrest. The sentencing was stayed until January 7.

