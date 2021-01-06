Highland County grand jury indicts 12

HILLSBORO — The Highland County grand jury convened for the first time in 2021 Tuesday, returning indictments against 12 individuals, including one Clinton Countian.

Donald E. Elliott, 29, Lynchburg, was charged with one count each of aggravated trafficking in and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Dana Peacock, 41, no address given, faces a second-degree felony charge of identity fraud of a person in a protected class, and theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony.

The two-count indictment against Peacock alleged that between Nov. 1, 2018 through Nov. 30, 2020, she used personal identification information from a person defined as an “elderly person” by the Ohio Revised Code, in addition to credit services and other miscellaneous items, both times without that persons consent.

Andrew Rackley, 32, Bainbridge, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, in connection with an incident on Oct. 24, 2020, where he is alleged to have stolen a 2012 Ford van owned by Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield.

Also indicted Tuesday:

Adam M. Schirmer, 31, Wilmington, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Ricky A. Shinkle, no age given, Chillicothe, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Dillon Green, no age given, Hillsboro, for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Melody Schrader, 40, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

Lindsay N. Lemons, 28, Washington Court House, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Amanda Jo Burba, 34, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Austin D. Trent, 24, Hillsboro, trafficking in and possession of LSD, both felonies of the fourth-degree.

Corey M. Keeton, 27, Washington Court House and Bradley R. Smith, 31, Leesburg, each for failure to appear, both fourth-degree felonies.