SABINA — The Village of Sabina’s water emergency is over.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced the water emergency at 6:22 a.m. Friday, New Year’s Day. The emergency was reported ended approximately 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Clinton County EMA worked with the Village of Sabina to determine the cause of loss of water pressure affecting the 2,500-plus residents. Residents in the village had been asked to discontinue routine use of water until further notice.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Sabina-sign-1.jpg