Clinton County History Center intern redesigning Relic Room

WILMINGTON — The History Center is pleased to welcome its newest intern, Mikaela Prescott, a student at Wilmington College majoring in History.

She is redesigning the museum’s Relic Room, which formerly featured a collection of doctor and dentist materials, Native American arrowheads, and common home goods from yesteryears.

The new exhibit will feature history predating Clinton County (1810), when Indigenous peoples cultivated the land and other prehistoric animals called Southern Ohio home.

The museum plans to include an interactive “touch” portion to this exhibit, which will encourage children to interact with artifacts in their Education Collection.

“I began my internship in the Winter of 2020,” Prescott said. “While at the History Center I am undertaking a major overhaul to include an exhibit about Ohio’s natural history and Indigenous peoples. This is thrilling for me as I hope to pursue higher education with a focus in Native American Studies through graduate school at the University of Oklahoma, and to eventually expand into a doctorate program.

“When I am not at the Center knee-deep in projectile points and trilobites, I can be found with a good book, watching Star Trek, or playing Dungeons & Dragons.”

She added, “I hope to see you in the spring when the new exhibit opens!”

The Clinton County History Center's Relic Room is being redesigned by intern Mikaela Prescott.