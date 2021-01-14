LOCAL BRIEFS

WC annual MLK Day program

Wilmington College’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program Monday, Jan. 18 will feature the theme, “You Matter,” as the community celebration returns — albeit prerecorded — with music, speakers and thoughtful reflections.

New WC President Trevor M. Bates will provide a keynote address.

The program honoring MLK’s legacy will be featured as a YouTube video easily accessible on the College’s social media and website homepage at www.wilmington.edu beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Title Office closing 2 Saturdays

The title office in the East Sugartree Street government building will be closed on Saturdays, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” said Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cindy Bailey.

2 earn Mercy honors

Chase Collins of New Vienna was named to the dean’s list (3.3 GPA & up with 12 or more credit hours) and Brandy Collins of Lynchburg to the honors list (3.3 GPA & up with 6-11 hours) for the Fall 2020 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.