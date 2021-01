CMHA sets meeting, report ready

The Board of Commissioners of the Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 in the Community Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

The annual financial report of the CMHA for FYE Dec. 31, 2019 has been completed and filed with the Auditor of State through their Hinkle filing system. The report is available for review on the Auditor of State website or by requesting a copy directly from CMHA, 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.