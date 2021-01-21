Throwback Thursday: Steak at Merk’s

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 20, 1977:

National headlines

• ‘Carter takes oath as 39th President’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — In soft Georgia accent, uttering the simple oath set out in the Constitution, Jimmy Carter comes to power today to lead the nation into its third century. The miracle of democracy, the peaceful transfer of government from one party and one president to another, is celebrated once again with prayer and proud pageantry.”

• “Cold temperatures persisted over the East this morning, and the danger of frost reached down into south Florida. Key West broke its record low temperature for Jan. 19 with a reading of 49.

• ‘Frozen water lines, snow-covered roads plague city, county’

“Frozen water lines in the city and snow drifts on state and county highways are the primary concerns today of city service department employees and county and state highway workers.

“City Services Director Robert Holmes said today that 75 residents of the city have reported frozen water lines. Joseph Kocher, county highway department superintendent, said county crews were out plowing roads with only one lane of traffic.”

• “Already reeling from its worst winter in decades, Ohio braced for more snow today amid rising natural gas and electricity shortages that have shut down many businesses and schools.”

• “No more X-rated movies will be shown at the Murphy Theatre. Upon the request of County Prosecutor Ronald Carey, City Solicitor Allen Gano, and the Wilmington Police Department, Chakers Theatre Inc. has agreed not to show X-rated movies at the Murphy.

“The agreement was reached following stopping of an X-rated film, “Misty Beethoven”, by the police department after the second showing Saturday night.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor and Jill Clayburgh in “The Most Hilarious Suspense Ride of Your Life” — “Silver Streak.”

• “Women Who Have Changed America” was Mrs. Robert Swindler’s topic at the meeting of the Brush & Pen Club at the home of Mrs. David Chaney, with Mrs. Dale Minton co-hostess.” Others there included Mrs. Howard MacDonald, Mrs. Carroll Carr, Mrs. Milton Farquhar, Mrs. Robert Foster, Mrs. Dexter Martin, Mrs. Fred Matthews, Mrs. Virgina Peterson, Mrs. Clarence Sheeter, Mrs. Robert Tucker and Mrs. David R. Williams.

• Local deaths included Ruth Hatfield, 69, of Blanchester; Ruth Fisher of Midland; Betty Hague, 60, of Wilmington; and Marie Murphy, 82, of Sabina.

• Several local gymnasts placed high in a recent competition including Sandy Lovelace, Ritchie Kroll, Colleen Lewis, Kathy Fraser, Robyn Carey, and Angie Whiting.

This is Merk’s Restaurant, sometime before the late 1930s. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_1-Merk-s-Restaurant.jpg This is Merk’s Restaurant, sometime before the late 1930s. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center