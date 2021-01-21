Car chase driver’s case moves to common pleas court, bond stays at $100K

WILMINGTON — A Dayton man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit waived his preliminary hearing.

Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty agreed Thursday to move the case involving Isaiah Youngblood, 22, to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Youngblood, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, faces two felony charges — felony 2 kidnapping and felony 3 failure to comply after a series of indicents on Jan. 13.

Police said Youngblood was driving a Mercedes-Benz, reportedly stolen from Dayton, with four juveniles in it, reaching speeds of 120 mph between Sabina and Wilmington, and up to 70 mph on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington.

Youngblood allegedly struck several vehicles in Wilmington before coming to a stop at South and Randolph Street, where he allegedly fled on foot before being apprehended on Midway Avenue.

Judge Daugherty found no change in circumstances and kept the bond at $100,000.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

