WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies were at Clinton Memorial Hospital Sunday afternoon after employees and police were alerted to a report of a possible person with a gun about 2:30 p.m., but within about an hour, police gave the “all clear.”

Wilmington Assistant Chief of Police Bob Martin told the News Journal that an internal alert for an active shooter was triggered. Officers checked all the floors of the hospital and it turned out to be a false alarm.

CMH issued a statement on Sunday afternoon: “This afternoon, Clinton Memorial Hospital issued a campus-wide security alert and deployed procedures to secure the hospital in response to a report of a potential threat. Authorities have since investigated and determined that the campus is clear. The security alert has been lifted at our facility.

“The safety of our patients, employees, physicians, and visitors is our top priority, and we are appreciative of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Wilmington Police Department for their quick response.”

At least a dozen units from local law enforcement agencies responded.

More reports

The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged drug paraphernalia after responding to East Locust Street at 11:48 p.m. on Jan. 16. Police seized a glass meth pipe with burnt residue.

• Police charged a male subject with alleged theft after responding to a shoplifter being in custody at a store on South South Street at 2:47 p.m. on Jan. 16. The suspect was found to have concealed five boxes of Imodium on him as he passed all points of sale. The suspect told police he didn’t have enough money to purchase them. A summons into court was issued and a warrant for failing to appear on a theft charge was served to him.

• At 2:48 a.m. on Jan. 16, police conducted a traffic stop around Thorne Avenue and West Locust Street due to the registered owner having a suspended license. According to the report, police seized a “dosage” unit of marijuana.

• At 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 19, police responded to the area of North Lincoln and East Main Street for a subject allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence. A used syringe was seized at the scene, according to the report. No further details were listed.

• At 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 19, police responded to a South South Street residence on a burglary report. According to the report, a Hisense flat-screen TV and an iPhone XR were stolen. Police collected latent fingerprints as evidence.

