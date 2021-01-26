Southern State announces honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2020-21. Clinton Countians include:
President’s List (4.0)
Martinsville: Kristy Brock
Reesville: Matthew Moskal
Sabina: Alyssa Stoops
Wilmington: Joshua Cox, Baylee Deer, Makayla Ferrence, Emma Lewis, Lyla McAllister, Emily Mendell, Chloe Miller, Emilee Pham, Matthew Smith, Jessica Wolfe.
Dean’s List (3.5 & up)
Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld, Vanessa Wilson
Wilmington: Samuel Ahrmann, Ricardo Baker, Autumn Berry, Logan Current, Samantha Fall, Danielle Hibbs, Vicki Hutchens, Sydney Walls, Jonathon Wolfe.