Southern State announces honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2020-21. Clinton Countians include:

President’s List (4.0)

Martinsville: Kristy Brock

Reesville: Matthew Moskal

Sabina: Alyssa Stoops

Wilmington: Joshua Cox, Baylee Deer, Makayla Ferrence, Emma Lewis, Lyla McAllister, Emily Mendell, Chloe Miller, Emilee Pham, Matthew Smith, Jessica Wolfe.

Dean’s List (3.5 & up)

Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld, Vanessa Wilson

Wilmington: Samuel Ahrmann, Ricardo Baker, Autumn Berry, Logan Current, Samantha Fall, Danielle Hibbs, Vicki Hutchens, Sydney Walls, Jonathon Wolfe.

