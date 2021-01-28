Free online grief support program offered through Smith Funeral Homes

On online, self-paced grief support program is being offered to local community members free of charge thanks to Smith Funeral Homes in Wilmington and New Vienna.

GriefPlan was developed by Dr. Jason Troyer, a grief expert, author, former therapist and college professor.

The program includes sections on how to heal your pain, remember your loved one and rebuild your life; over 60 short videos on specific grief challenges and topics; and over 50 “activity sheets” that will help with journaling and taking action on your personal grief journey.

The program is normally $79 per person, but Smith Funeral Homes is sponsoring the program for the entire community and making it available for free.

Go online to the program at http://bit.ly/3osmPM6 and use the access code “smith grief” — or for more information call 937-382-2323 or visit www.SmithandSonFuneralHomes.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_Smith-Funeral-Homes-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/01/web1_GriefPlan-logo.jpg