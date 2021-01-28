Local Briefs: Students earn college honors; Booklovers to meet; SOESC organizes

Booklovers sets meeting

Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 discussing “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.

Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library. If new COVID-19 restrictions should be in effect by then, current members will be notified by phone that the group will not meet.

SOESC organizes

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) held its organizational meeting Jan. 26 on a hybrid model, virtually and at the SOESC Wilmington office.

Dennis Mount was elected president of the board, succeeding Rod Lane, and Roy Hill was elected vice president for 2021. Richard Peck was appointed the board’s legislative liaison.

Future board meeting times and locations are: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.; March 16, 5 p.m.; April 27, 7 p.m.; May 25, 7 p.m.; June 22, 7 p.m.; July 27, 7 p.m.; Aug. 24, 7 p.m.; Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m.; and Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Regular meetings are usually held at the SOESC’s Clinton County office at 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington, unless otherwise announced.

The SOESC serves school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland Counties.

Students earn CU honors

Cedarville University fall 2020 dean’s honors list (3.75 and above) includes: Wilmington — Morgan Bryant, Emily Davis, Hannah Ederer, Alisha Goodall, Hannah Haines, Logan Nelson and Emily Walls; and, Blanchester — Lauren Ellis.

Named to the dean’s list (3.5-3.74) are Madison Adkins and Zachary Davis of Wilmington.

On UD dean’s list

Emily Spendlove of Wilmington was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020-21 semester.