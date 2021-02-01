Wilmington police probe stabbing, domestic violence, and multiple drug-related incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to a South Walnut Street resident on a stabbing report at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 28. A 56-year-old male was listed as the victim who had apparent minor injuries. Police collected a knife covered with blood, according to the report. The report indicates the offense was negligent assault. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police charged a male subject for alleged domestic violence (menacing) and carrying a concealed weapon at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 22 at a Jodie Lane residence. A 27-year-old female was listed as the victim. Police collected a handgun and a magazine with eight rounds as evidence, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business and failure to comply after a vehicle pursuit resulting in a crash around Clark Street and Reardon Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Jan. 25. There was a short foot pursuit after the crash, resulting in the suspect’s apprehension. Police collected a urine sample as evidence.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old Pleasant Plain male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and O.V.I. after responding to a single-vehicle accident on North Lincoln Street at 10:03 p.m. on Jan. 23. Police collected two vials of blood for an O.V.I. sample and two used syringes.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old male and a 31-year-old female for alleged breaking and entering at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the 100 block of South Walnut Street residence.

• Police arrested two male subjects for alleged drug possession and drug abuse instrument possession after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint at 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 27 on A Street. According to the report, two grams of an unknown substance, 54 dosage units of a suspected narcotic, and a meth pipe were seized by police.

• Police served an active warrant against a male subject at 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 26 on East Sugartree Street. Police seized a needle, according to police.

• At 1:54 p.m. on Jan. 23, a 38-year-old male reported a breaking and entering at the 1000 block of Prairie Road. The report indicates $10,000 worth of miscellaneous hand and power tools were stolen.

• At 5:38 a.m. on Jan. 24, police were dispatched to a business on South South Street on a breaking and entering call. Police swabbed the lower window frame and the “top lock” and “bottom lock.”

• At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 27, police conducted a traffic stop on South South Street for a marked lanes violation. The report indicates the suspect was using alcohol.

• At 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 23, police were dispatched to a disturbance call at an apartment on South South Street. According to the report, officers found the front door “busted in” and several drug-related items were located inside. The report lists seven marijuana smoking pipes, six “grinders, pipes, and bongs,” and a plastic bag with residue as the items seized. The incident is currently under investigation.

