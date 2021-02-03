Truck driver indicted for Blan accident

WILMINGTON — A Vinton County man was charged in connection to a vehicle-related death last summer.

Timothy Wyatt of Hamden was indicted on a charge of vehicular homicide (2nd-degree misdemeanor) on Tuesday in Clinton County Municipal Court.

The charge is related to the two-vehicle accident in Blanchester in July on Columbus and Cherry Streets in Blanchester which resulted in the death of 38-year-old Michael Conley.

On July 25 at approximately 8 a.m., Conley, of Blanchester, was southbound on Columbus Street approaching the intersection of Cherry Street and State Route 28 in a 2012 Chevrolet Volt.

Wyatt, 24, was westbound on State Route 28 in a 2019 Freightliner box truck approaching the same intersection.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated Wyatt failed to yield from a stop sign and struck the Conley vehicle on the left side. Both vehicles traveled off the south side of Cherry Street. The Conley vehicle came to rest near a fence and the Freightliner drove into the Autozone store, causing serious structural damage.

Wyatt was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Conley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wyatt is also facing a stop sign violation.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

By John Hamilton

