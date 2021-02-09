CMHS students to state BPA; 13 from Great Oaks advance

Virtual competitions in finance, marketing, technology, and management ended with 13 Clinton-Massie students headed to online state competition in March. The annual events were held by the regional Business Professionals of America organization.
Students from across the region demonstrated their knowledge and ability in a variety of ways. The competitions included financial analysis, website design, marketing research, computer programming demonstrations, video creation, and more. The top finishers in each of the 90 events advance to state, where they test their skills against other top Ohio high schoolers.
The Clinton-Massie students are in the Financial Services program offered by Great Oaks Career Campuses at Clinton-Massie High School. Those who qualified for state competition are:
Joe Baughman, second place, Financial Math and Analysis
Louissa Brewer, third place, Financial Math and Analysis
Richie Federle, first place, Financial Math and Analysis
Lucas Hughes, second place, Advanced Accounting
Keegan Lamb, fourth place, Banking and Finance
Caitlin McCamish, first place, Digital Communication
Isaiah McCoy, first place, Banking and Finance
Grant Moorman, third place, Advanced Accounting
Sarah Norton, first place, Advanced Accounting
Maddie Phipps, third place, Banking and Finance
Connor Powers, third place, Meeting Management
Eli Stiverson, first place, Personal Financial Management
Connor Stulz, third place, Personal Financial Management
Students who excel in state competition can advance to the National Leadership Conference in May.
BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states.