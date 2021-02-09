CMHS students to state BPA; 13 from Great Oaks advance

Virtual competitions in finance, marketing, technology, and management ended with 13 Clinton-Massie students headed to online state competition in March. The annual events were held by the regional Business Professionals of America organization.

Students from across the region demonstrated their knowledge and ability in a variety of ways. The competitions included financial analysis, website design, marketing research, computer programming demonstrations, video creation, and more. The top finishers in each of the 90 events advance to state, where they test their skills against other top Ohio high schoolers.

The Clinton-Massie students are in the Financial Services program offered by Great Oaks Career Campuses at Clinton-Massie High School. Those who qualified for state competition are:

Joe Baughman, second place, Financial Math and Analysis

Louissa Brewer, third place, Financial Math and Analysis

Richie Federle, first place, Financial Math and Analysis

Lucas Hughes, second place, Advanced Accounting

Keegan Lamb, fourth place, Banking and Finance

Caitlin McCamish, first place, Digital Communication

Isaiah McCoy, first place, Banking and Finance

Grant Moorman, third place, Advanced Accounting

Sarah Norton, first place, Advanced Accounting

Maddie Phipps, third place, Banking and Finance

Connor Powers, third place, Meeting Management

Eli Stiverson, first place, Personal Financial Management

Connor Stulz, third place, Personal Financial Management

Students who excel in state competition can advance to the National Leadership Conference in May.

BPA is a national student organization promoting business, technical and marketing skills, with 43,000 members in over 2,300 chapters in 23 states.

