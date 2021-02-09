Drive-thru food pantry in Blan

BLANCHESTER — On Thursday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Blanchester Church of Christ at 911 Cherry St.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

This is a drive-thru pantry, so there is no need to leave your vehicle; please have your car’s trunk empty.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.