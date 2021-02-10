Brrrr … and even colder temps are coming

WILMINGTON — The weather here has been cold lately and will continue that way — before getting even colder.

By the weekend (and beyond), the mercury is expected to dip down around zero with highs possibly not even reaching the teens, according to AccuWeather.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency advises that you prepare for possible isolation in your home and possible power outages.

Know winter terminology used by weather forecasters and monitor the National Weather Service’s NOAA weather radio system and local radio and TV for current weather information and forecasts.

The EMA also advises you prepare a home “Emergency Supply Kit” to include a battery-powered NOAA weather radio, portable AM/FM radio, flashlight, extra batteries, canned and ready-to-eat food, matches, non-electric can opener, first aid supplies (including essential medications) and bottled water.

For more information on preparing an emergency supply kit visit the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency‘s) website at www.ready.gov .

Keep your car winterized and carry a “winter car kit” in your car’s trunk to include blankets, extra sets of dry clothing, a shovel, sand, tire chains, jumper cables, a first-aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries, and a brightly colored cloth to tie to the car antenna. And stay inside your car until hep arrives.

FEMA advises measures including:

• Keep your skin covered at all times outside and remember to keep your pets comfortable.

• Be aware of, and look for, signs of hypothermia and frostbite; they can set in quickly.

• Check on neighbors while following the latest guidelines from the CDC on maintaining social and physical distancing. Consider connecting with family and friends by phone, e-mail, text messages, video chat and social media.

• Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

• Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups.

To sign up to receive emergency alerts and notifications from the Clinton County EMA, text CLINTONCOUNTYALERTS to 226787 or sign up at http://bit.ly/2OkGilj .

Shown is a list of warming centers in Clinton County. Expect some precautions to be required there due to COVID-19, including masks. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_warming-centers-Clinton-Co..jpg Shown is a list of warming centers in Clinton County. Expect some precautions to be required there due to COVID-19, including masks. Clinton County EMA

Be prepared, be aware, and check on others