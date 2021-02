BLANCHESTER — The Food for All mobile food pantry at the Blanchester Church of Christ, planned for Thursday, Feb. 11, is canceled due to road conditions.

The next such food pantry event in Clinton County is scheduled for Thursday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in downtown Wilmington.

