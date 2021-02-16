DeWine: Hospitalizations continue to fall; gives Central Scheduling update

The number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to go down, Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohioans at his Tuesday briefing.

The state showed 2,380 Ohioans hospitalized Feb. 3; 1,980 on Feb. 9; 1,695 on Feb. 13; and, as of Tuesday, Feb. 16, the number stood at 1,566.

DeWine said that, although some vaccine providers across the state have canceled appointments due to snow emergencies, many are continuing to vaccinate,

“If you haven’t heard from your provider and are concerned about if your appointment is still scheduled, please contact your provider or visit their website,” he said. “Due to severe weather across Ohio and the country, vaccine shipments coming to providers directly from Pfizer and Moderna could be delayed by 1-2 days. Smaller shipments from the RSS Warehouse are being delivered on a 2-hour delay.

The governor gave a Central Scheduling update for Ohio. “Ohio chose to build its own system because the federal government’s system would not work for Ohio,” he said. “The first phase for launching the system is complete. The site has been developed and is functional and ready from a technical standpoint.

“The second phase of our launch of this site is aggressive outreach to vaccine providers to sign them up to participate in our central scheduling website and help them transition to the new system.

“We know that not everyone has access to the internet, and we have called on our partners, including the Area Agencies on Aging, to help Ohioans navigate appointment scheduling,” DeWine said.

Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch to make appointments. Those interested in getting a vaccination will be able to put their zip code in and pull up appointments within 20 miles.

The COVID-19 statistics for Ohio as of Tuesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_tuesday-stats.jpg The COVID-19 statistics for Ohio as of Tuesday. State of Ohio The state reports that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to fall. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_hospitalizations.jpg The state reports that coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to fall. State of Ohio