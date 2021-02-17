Former Wilmington College president DiBiasio retiring from Ohio Northern

ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University announced the impending retirement of President Daniel A. DiBiasio — which will take effect June 30, 2022 — “with considerable admiration and gratitude for his many years of academic leadership.”

DiBiasio previously served as president of Wilmington College from 1995 to 2011, overseeing excellent growth as evidenced by adding academic programs, building and renovating student apartments, constructing a new equine center and expanding the Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

DiBiasio, 71, hired in August 2011 as Ohio Northern’s 11th president, told the campus community in a letter that his stewardship here “has been – and for the next year and a half will continue to be – a great privilege and tremendous honor.”

Noteworthy accomplishments during DiBiasio’s tenure thus far include attracting and retaining first-rate faculty; emphasizing student involvement in high-impact practices; increasing opportunities for community service and engagement; expanding athletics; strengthening the institution’s financial foundation; building and renovating existing facilities for 21st century learning; and successfully attracting philanthropic support for capital projects and scholarships. He has also expanded ONU’s sustainable energy practices and recently launched a comprehensive effort to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

DiBiasio says he is looking forward to celebrating ONU’s Sesquicentennial which will launch later this year and carry into 2022. He believes the University is “well positioned to achieve greater success in the future” as it continues to face the all-consuming challenges the pandemic has presented.

“As we rose successfully to meet the challenges of COVID-19 last semester, we will rise again to meet its continuing challenges,” says DiBiasio. “We will draw on our creativity, our resilience and our commitment to one another to get through this trying time.”

“I will be here to work with you on these issues as we complete this academic year and for the next year as well,” DiBiasio reassured the community.

DiBiasio thanked his wife, Chris Burns-DiBiasio, who has served in a voluntary capacity as ONU’s director of community relations, for her love and support, and “for the incredible work she does to connect the University to the community.” The couple have two sons, Matthew (Devon) and Michael (Sarah), and a grandson, Edward.

By the time DiBiasio retires, he will have served 27 years as a college president in Ohio, completing a 45 year career in higher education. He is currently the longest-serving president among independent college and university presidents in Ohio (total tenure).

DiBiasio earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Ohio Wesleyan University and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.

DiBiasio https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_DiBiasio.jpg DiBiasio