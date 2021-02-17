WC Faculty Voices Series to open with ‘Moving Forward in a Time of Change’

WILMINGTON — A new lecture series this semester featuring members of the Wilmington College faculty will offer its inaugural program, titled “Moving Forward in a Changing Climate: Democratic Stewardship,” March 4 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Faculty Voices Series can be viewed via Facebook Live on the Wilmington Campus Ministry page. The virtual panel discussion is the first of a four-part series featuring faculty members addressing how to grapple with key social, political, economic and environmental issues through the lens of Wilmington College’s core values.

The panel will feature Sue Lucas, assistant professor of marketing; Dr. Ursula McTaggart, associate professor of English; Dr. Paul Moke, professor of criminal justice and political science; and Dr. Michael Snarr, professor of political science.

The Office of Campus Ministry and Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center are co-sponsoring the series.

WC faculty members comprising the March 4 panel are, from left, Sue Lucas, Michael Snarr, Ursula McTaggart and Paul Moke.