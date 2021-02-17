Local Briefs: WCS, SOESC boards set meetings; locals earn Ashland honors

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

SOESC board to meet

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold its organizational meeting remotely at 6:30 p.m, Tuesday, Feb. 23. The public may attend the meeting by joining via telephone by dialing 1-216-930-0871 (PIN: 696264236).

If you need assistance with accessing the meeting, please contact Beth Justice by texting 740-505-6382. A meeting agenda will be made available on the ESC’s website www.southernohioesc.org under the heading “Latest News.”

Locals earn Ashland honors

Local students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Ashland University are: From Wilmington, Dylan Beaugard and Madison Rice; and from Clarksville, Molly Campbell.