More sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 8, 2021 and Feb. 12, 2021:

• Karmen Meadows, 31, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (19 days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Meadows must have no contact with the incident location and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Toby Brewer, 39, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (26 days in jail), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Brewer must have no contact with the incident location and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Rachel Roberts, 35, of Port William, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Roberts must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine.

• Jason Pickering, 37, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (two days suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Pickering must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Faris Parker, 36, of New Vienna, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dillon Steward, 20, of Washington Court House, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Steward.

• Tre Howard, 26, of Leesburg, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Howard.

• Derrick Rose, 43, of Idaho Springs, Colorado, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Markisha Jackson, 37, of Cincinnati, going 106 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Jackson.

• P. Iante Crew Jr., 20, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Crew.

• Brent Mills, 39, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Mills.

• Wysh Roper-Smith, 19, of Columbus, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Roper-Smith.

• Nicole Fulton, 40, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed.

