Sheriff’s reports: Many more report ID fraud, plus other incidents

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Between February 8 and 14, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received 19 reports of unemployment/identity fraud with victims ranging from ages 25 to 77. Individuals who believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim can visit unemployment.ohio.gov, click on the “Report Identity Theft” button and follow the guidance for individuals. This includes three steps: 1. Complete the reporting form; 2. File your taxes with IRS guidance; 3. Protect your identity. If you don’t have online access, you can call (833) 658-0394.

• At 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, a Union Township woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. A 24-year-old Midland male was listed as the suspect. The report indicates drugs may have been involved.

• At 9:14 p.m. on Feb. 10, a Vernon Township woman reported a family member attempted to “bust out the window of their vehicle causing damage,” according to the report. A 20-year-old Clarksville male is listed as the suspect. The incident took place on West Main Street in Clarksville.

• At 8:11 a.m. on Feb. 12, subjects reported to deputies “a male shoving his way inside the residence demanding unknown property,” according to the report. The incident took place at the 300 block of Bernard Road in New Vienna/Green Township. The report indicates drugs may be involved.

• At 2:37 p.m. on Feb. 8, a Chester Township man reported an unknown white male attempted to break into his garage. The incident took place at the 8000 block of State Route 380 in Wilmington/Chester Township.

• At 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 12, a Marion Township man reported stolen a Stihl chainsaw from his residence at the 5000 block of State Route 133 North.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/02/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574