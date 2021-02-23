Local entities hold organizational meetings, file financial reports

Wayne Twp. holds meeting

The Wayne Township Board of Trustees held its reorganizational meeting Jan. 11. Steve Kenney will serve as president and Carl Hughes as vice president; the other trustee is Kevin Bean.

The township meetings will be held at 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the Township House, 12 Cox Road, Sabina. The public is welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection and may be obtained by calling Erin Morrow, Fiscal Officer at 937-218-6701.

Liberty Twp. report available

The 2020 Liberty Township Annual Financial Report is available for inspection by appointment at the Township Building. To make an appointment, contact the Fiscal Officer at 937-486-2217.

Andy Borton will serve as the board president for 2021, Richard King as vice president and Ron Stryker is the third trustee. Elizabeth Hadley is fiscal officer.

The Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 a.m. at the Township Building at 7277 North St. Rt. 134.

Port Wm.-Liberty JFD report ready

The 2020 annual financial report for the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District is available for inspection by appointment at the Liberty Township Building. To make an appointment, contact the Fiscal Officer at 937-486-2217.

Dave Smith is the 2021 chairman of the board, Andy Borton is vice chairman and Sherman Smith is the third board member. Elizabeth Hadley is fiscal officer and Ron Stryker is fire chief.

The Fire District Board will hold regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Township Building at 7277 N. St. Rt. 134.

Port William report filed

The 2020 annual financial reports for the Village of Port William are complete and on file at the Council Building in Port William. To view the reports, please call 937-205-5718 to make an appointment.

Library reports on file

The 2020 annual financial reports for the Wilmington Public Library are complete and on file in the Fiscal Officer’s office at 268 N. South St. Wilmington.