Local Brief: Trade school scholarship for graduating seniors

Trade school scholarship

National Society Colonial Dames 17th Century, Indian Trails Chapter announce a scholarship to assist a graduating high school senior in furthering his/her education in a trade field. This scholarship is open to any Clinton County high school senior who plans to further his/her education in a trade field.

Applications have been sent to all Clinton County high schools or contact Indian Trails at indiantrails369@gmail.com

Deadline to submit completed applications with all documentation is April 2.