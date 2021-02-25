Throwback Thursday: Down at Hildebrant’s

These are some highlights from the News Journal on February 26, 1966:

• ‘Giant Saturn Rocket Boosts Apollo Craft’

“CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. (AP) — The mightiest rocket ever built by the United States, a Saturn 1B, thundered skyward today in an attempt to hurl the first unmanned moonship over a blazing re-entry course. the launching was the first of a long series of Apollo shots aimed at landing American astronauts on the moon in this decade. If there are no major problems, the historic adventure could be achieved on the 12th launching, early in 1968.”

Locally

• Clarksville Grange hosted the Blanchester, Wilmington and Martinsville Granges. Clarksville attendees included Mrs. Roscoe Windross, Mrs Aaron Harper, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Shawhan, and Roscoe Windross. From Blanchester included Mrs. Dorothy Quigley, Ronnie Pierson, Richard Payton, Mrs. Earl Payton, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Brown, Miss Bertha Leffler, Mr. and Mrs. William Hobson, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Jeffery, Mrs. Joe Rittenhouse, Robert Shirden, Rufus Reed, Mrs. Ethel Reeder, Mrs. Leslie Allen, Miss Hannah Leffler, and Miss Agnes Leffler. From Wilmington were Mrs. Myrtle Rutledge, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Pierson, Bobby Pierson, Bert Custis, Mrs. Ed Williams and Mrs. Richard Bogan. Martinsville Grangers included Mrs. Dennis Windross, Mrs. John Walker, Mrs. Arthur Probasco, Mrs. Hunter Pinney, Mrs. Charles Henry, Mrs. Emerson Johnson, Mrs. Albert Rinehart, Mrs. Fred Speaight, Mrs. Harold Quigley, Mrs. David Quigley, and Mrs. Ren Cleland.

• Wilmington stretched its record to 18-1 with a win in its first game in the district basketball tournament, 51-50 over Centerville. Jim Conner led the ‘Cane with 19 points. Clinton-Massie was ousted by Trenton 59-54 despite 20 points by Dick Lane.

• Brownie Girl Scouts Troop 306 met at the Murphy Theatre including Lisa Liggett, Shonnie Bentley, Donna Slaughter, Vicky Odom, Jackie Bishop, Stephanie Sims, Meg Loving, Sheri Fox, Kelli Young, May LeForge, Christy Elliott, Faith Baxter, and Carla Aufderheide.

At Hildebrant's store are Jeff Hildebrant, Mary Haines, and ("???; possibly Charlie"). Can you tell us more? The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.