Locals start gospel music program

A group of local musicians recently started a ministry called the “Gospel Connection” with the purpose of reaching people who might be sheltering at home during the pandemic and need encouragement from gospel music.

This group will create music videos on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. These videos will be around 30 minutes in length, and will contain 10 to 12 gospel songs.

The song selections are geared to seniors, but others may enjoy the music as well.

You can access these videos at the following Internet address: wcconline.org/GospelConnection

Currently the first video can be viewed, with others to follow.

Thus far, those involved with this ministry are Bob and Meda Pittser, Pat Sewell, and Larry East. In the future, plans are to have others participate in the music, too.

Wilmington Church of Christ music minister Nic Bancroft is recording the programs. Requests for specific songs are welcome and encouraged. Please post song requests when viewing the videos.

From left are Larry East, Meda Pittser, Pat Sewell and Bob Pittser.