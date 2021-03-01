Clinton Co. Historical Society annual meeting set for March 9

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society will host its annual meeting beginning at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. Due to social distancing during COVID-19, the meeting will be hosted via the Zoom virtual platform.

A report of the Society’s 2020 accomplishments, business and financials will be given. A slate of proposed trustees will also be presented by the board’s nominating committee for approval by the membership.

To log on, visit https://zoom.us — Meeting ID is 880 5381 0093 and Passcode is 037206.

Please contact the Society if you have any questions at info@clintoncountyhistory.org or 937-382-4684.

A recorded version of the meeting will be uploaded to the Society’s YouTube page and website following the meeting.

