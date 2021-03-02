Municipal court judge sentences impaired drivers and more

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 22, 2021 and Feb. 26, 2021:

• Andrew Calhoun, 37, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 24, 2021 to Feb. 25, 2023, fined $1,175, assessed $270 court costs. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective August 24. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. Two traffic control device violations were dismissed.

• Brittany Henslee, 22, of Lynchburg, child endangerment, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,350, assessed $135 court costs. Henslee must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Dakotah Duncan, 21, of Greenfield, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 24, 20221 to Feb. 24, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Duncan must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted on or after March 11. ALS vacated.

• Kourtney Kain, 25, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Kain must take part in supervised probation.

• Brook Britain, 21, of New Vienna, failure to comply, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 24, 2021 to Feb. 24, 2022, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Britain must have no contact with a male subject, must commit no further offenses for two years, and must take part in non-reporting probation. Britain may apply for driving privileges on or after March 15. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Jennifer Smith, 39, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Smith must commit no further offenses for four years.

• Dalton Smith, 18, of Tipp City, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Dorothy Rader, 51, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Rader must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge was dismissed.

• Brett Royer, 29, of Hillsboro, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Royer must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Gary Briggs Jr., 40, of Clarksville, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (seven days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Briggs must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and must commit no further offenses for two years, and must take part in non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Xavier Jones, 23, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Jones must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

