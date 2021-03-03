More Clinton County real estate transfers

This list of recent real estate transfers within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Larry S. and Judy E. Moyer to Nicholas Chmidling and Nichole Mathews, two properties on Cowan Creek Road and two properties on Clarksville Road all in Vernon Township, $452,000.

Gary Wayne Mick ½ interest and Ethel Mick ½ interest to Gary W. Mick, 3144 Westboro Road and a Westboro Road property both in Marion Township, no sales amount.

Gold Coast Trading Post LLC to Elm Companies LLC, 681 Mead Street in Wilmington, $85,000.

Joel A. Holmes to Elm Companies LLC, 146 Linden Avenue and another Linden Avenue property both in Wilmington, $70,000.

Robin R. Massie to Victor Castillo Rodriguez and Crystal Castillo, 2925 Cuba Road and another Cuba Road property both in Washington Township, $385,000.

Danielle N. Bentley to Butcher Property Group LLC, 540 Grand Avenue in Sabina, $55,000.

Robert L. and Virginia J. Kelley to Robert L. Kelley, 331 Louise Street in Wilmington, no sales amount.

James W. and Sandy Conley to Anthony M. and Melissa R. Conley, a Cumberland Road property in Clark Township and a Cumberland Road property in Green Township, no sales amount.

Virginia L. Taylor to Lorrie Taylor, 83 Main Street and 101 Jonesboro Road both in Jefferson Township, no sales amount.

Bobby Joe Prewitt to David W. and Stephanie Irick, a Fayetteville Road property in Marion Township, no sales amount.

Charles L. Brooks to Kaitlyn L. Day, 303 East Center Street in Blanchester, $139,500.

Thomas R. Decker to Thomas R. and Jennifer A. Decker, 155 Gumley Road in Washington Township, no sales amount.

Philip A. Stewart to Kyle J. Roberts and Alyssa Ann Hopkins, 218 Curtis Drive in Wilmington, $116,500.

James W. Brausch to HRES Investments LLC and T&K Watkins Enterprises LLC, 353 Dana Avenue in Wilmington, $70,000.

Travis L. Rose and Gordon L. Rose Revocable Living Trust to Travis L. Rose, 2841 U.S. Route 68 and another U.S. Route 68 property both in Union Township, no sales amount.

Travis L. Rose to Travis L. Rose Revocable Living Trust, 2841 U.S. Route 68 and another U.S. Route 68 property both in Union Township, no sales amount.

Roger D. and Mary B. Vance to Roger D. Vance, 464 Leslie Drive in Washington Township, no sales amount.

Roger D. Vance to Roger D. Vance Revocable Living Trust, 464 Leslie Drive in Washington Township, no sales amount.

Steven E. and Betty L. Pratt to Betty Lou Pratt, 302 School Street in Martinsville, no sales amount.

Carl Guzzi to Austin T. and Jerrica K. Smith, 3858 Cuba Drive in Washington Township, $180,000.

Alysha J. and Bertha M. Fouch to Kimberly Seiter, 340 North Spring Street in Wilmington, $68,000.

Charles W. Scalf to Shelby Edmonson, 216 Lakelly Road in Washington Township, $68,900.

