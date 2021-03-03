More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 22, 2021 and Feb. 26, 2021:

• Courtney Fields, 32, of Trenton, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Fields must not reside in Clinton County for two years. The court will retain jurisdiction over restitution.

• Dalton Raisor, 22, of Goshen, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Raisor must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 30, disorderly conduct, sentenced to seven days in jail, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Calvin, 48, of Goshen, fictitious registration, driving under suspension, fined $400, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amanda Furguson, 30, of Springfield, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. An O.V.I. charge along with a marked lanes and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• James Eldridge, 50, of Wilmington, reckless operation, going 96 in a 55 mph speed zone, two seat belt violations, fined $360, assessed $135 court costs.

• Eric Fenner, 33, of Lynchburg, fictitious registration, ACDA, fined $60, assessed $135 court costs.

• Harold Tackett, 42, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Anthony Hammond, 53, of Washington Court House, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $450, assessed $270 court costs.

• Logan Huston, 21, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Strong, 31, of Midland, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Strong.

• Molly Leathley, 22, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Leathley.

• Dana Macken, 24, of Davenport, New York, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Macken.

• Brendan Williams, 26, of Chillicothe, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Omari Bawili, 26, of Houston, Texas, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bawili.

• Heritier Kabengele, 23, of Canal Winches, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kabengele.

• Khagendra Dhamala, 24, of Cuyahoga Falls, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Gina Viar, 39, of Akron, theft. A trespassing charge was dismissed. Sentencing stayed.

• Shannen Royer, 34, of Chillicothe, theft. Sentencing stayed.

