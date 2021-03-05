2nd fire in 4 days reported Friday morning at TimberTech

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fire Department was dispatched to TimberTech AZEK on Prairie Drive around 10 a.m. Friday on a report of a grinder fire.

Dispatch reported that employees had been evacuated, but the fire was isolated to one section of the plant. One pumper truck and one ambulance were at the scene at around 10:30 a.m.; the pumper’s hose was connected to a nearby hydrant and carried inside.

Other WFD units were asked to be on standby. No injuries have reported at this time.

Three days ago, on Tuesday evening, firefighters and paramedics were called to the plant when fire broke out in an industrial dryer for wood pulp or flours. Since the dryers are connected by vents, small fires spread on light beams and pipes.

That fire “jumped to other pieces of machinery and the structure,” Wilmington Fire Lt. Rick Birt told the News Journal Wednesday. “The machinery had severe damage and the structure had minor damage.”

One employee was reported injured in the Tuesday fire.

This story will be updated if more details become available on Friday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0037.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0045.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0043.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_DSC_0039.jpg