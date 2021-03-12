Man accused of shooting wildlife officer pleads not guilty

WILMINGTON — A man accused of injuring a state wildlife officer pled not guilty in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown was arraigned on charges of alleged assault, tampering with evidence, hunting without a deer permit, and hunting without a license.

Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck told Liming that, while he was out on bond, Liming is to abstain from alcohol and drugs of abuse. Liming must also remain on good behavior while out.

Liming is one of three subjects charged in relation to the shooting of Wildlife Investigator Kevin Behr of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in December. The other two are Bryan Achtermann, 36, of Midland, who faces charge of no hunting license or deer permit; and Thomas Davis, 35, of Jamestown, who was charged with aiding an offender.

Achtermann and Davis face their charges in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Wildlife officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint in the area of Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road in Martinsville when the shooting occurred.

According to authorities, Liming had exited the vehicle he was in, went into a wooded area where Behr was and fired a shot at what he thought was a deer.

“Mr. Liming reports he heard someone screaming so he ran and he found a man with a gunshot wound. The man yelled at Mr. Liming to call 911,” the affidavit states.

Liming allegedly ran out of the woods, told another suspect to call 911, then he “got nervous and fled the scene on foot.”

He would later come out of the woods and he turned himself in to law enforcement officials.

Liming’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 15.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

