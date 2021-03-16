Port Authority welcomes SBDC advisor Buckner; recognizes Fifth Annual #SBDCDay

WILMINGTON — For over 40 years the America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network has helped millions of men, women, veteran, and minority entrepreneurs and other small business owners start and grow their businesses. Totaling nearly 1,000 locations across the country, SBDCs are in every community providing local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources needed to succeed.

The Clinton County Port Authority is pleased to welcome James Buckner — a new Business Advisor with the Miami University SBDC (MUSBDC) — to the Port Authority team.

The timing of Buckner’s arrival coincides with the fifth annual SBDC Day on March 17.

“As a supporter of the SBDC program, we are proud to support SBDC Day,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director for Clinton County. “The day is a national effort to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide, and right here in our community.”

Buckner comes to Clinton County from Clermont County, where he delivered business coaching and advising services to SBDC clients to create and retain jobs and gain access to capital.

As a part of the MUSBDC team, he said, “I am looking forward to supporting Clinton County and being an asset for the successful implementation and achievement of the Clinton County Port Authority’s purpose and mission.”

Since June 2020, the Port Authority has partnered with the MUSBDC to support small business owners at all phases of operation in the community.

“Clients have noted that opening a business requires a lot of motivation and it is easy to get sidetracked with life’s obstacles,” said Klus Ekey. “The advisors at SBDC are there to help keep new business owners on schedule and focused on the tasks at hand.”

In the past six months, Sangmi Kim, the previous MUSBDC Business Advisor working with the Port Authority, secured $1,480,000 in commercial loans, working with over a dozen businesses.

With $463,000 worth of commercial loan applications pending, Buckner will continue working with the businesses that Kim began advising, several of whom hold multiple LLCs who are also SBDC clients.

To learn more about SBDC Day, follow the hashtag #SBDCDay or visit AmericasSBDC.org/SBDCDay.

Small businesses looking for assistance can contact James Buckner at bucknejd@miamioh.edu or at 513-576-5007.

About CCPA

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by the county, city and the CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area.

It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, and was named the Best Airport in Ohio in 2020.

Learn more at ChooseClintonCountyOH.org .

About SBDC

The Small Business Development Center Program of Ohio is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDC program is also funded in part by the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Learn more at https://www.miamioh.edu/regionals/sbdc .

Recognizes Fifth Annual #SBDCDay