East Clinton honors Astro Achievers

The third quarter Astro Achiever award was held Wednesday, March 17 streamed live on East Clinton’s Facebook page. The following students were nominated:

8th Grade

Bradley Foreman, Kaylee Hiles, Toby Huff, Alex Edison, Ethan Shepherd, Jerika Wilson, Emma Logan, Jeffrey Roehrich, Bri Haley, Emalee Meddock, Taylor Barton, Stephanie Lambert, Kehly Greene, Jaden Evans, Aarik Browning, Shelby Bosier, Haven Huston, Braedan Haywood.

7th Grade

Novalee Dotson, Blake Samson, Madisyn Miller, Aliah Knoche, Bryce Wilson, Madelyn Bauman, Lane Thompson, Colie Murarescu, Izabella Erwin, Lyric Creek, Jakob Brock.

6th Grade

Carson Jones, Mason Rack, Samantha Woodruff, Kaylee Terrell, Luke Thompson, Kailey Kairn, Tysen Terrell, Dakoetah Lancey, Joseph Sowers, Ashtyn Thomas, Jesse Kessler.

The Astro Achievers Award is given to students who show effort and accomplishments in the classroom. This is not an academic award, but an award given to students who work hard and care for others.

The staff nominates students who help the teacher and students who show respect to others and who work hard — a good citizenship award because it is to recognize students who do things to get along with others and help out in the classroom.

The Respect, Responsible and Safe guidelines are used to make the choices.

