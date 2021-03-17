Heroin HopeLine: Help for those addicted, and their families

The Heroin HopeLine is waiting — for area residents struggling with addiction and their families — at 1-877-695-6333 from Warren and Clinton Counties and at heroinhopeline.org .

Heroin addiction is a sneaky thing. No one aspires to become an addict, but it can happen to anyone and it doesn’t discriminate: any income level, any profession, any race, any life season; it can happen to anyone. We’re here to help.

The Heroin HopeLine was established to provide a safe place for addicts and their loved ones to reach out for support and understanding. Our care coordinators can help you and your family navigate the complex and challenging system of heroin treatment.

We provide hope — not blame or shame — and we can fight addiction together.

When you call the HopeLine, you’ll be connected to a caring human who will listen to you and answer all the questions you might be afraid to ask. We don’t report to any agencies, and we don’t ask for names or identifying information. We just talk and then provide you with actions you can take to help break the cycle of addiction.

We can provide information on these topics and more:

• How to confront yourself or a loved one you believe is addicted to heroin or other drugs

• How to detox and where to go to receive medical care during a detox

• What treatment programs are available in the counties of Warren, Clinton, and Butler Ohio and how to access them (we can still help you if you live outside these counties. please just call us.)

• How to stay clean after treatment

Call us today. We understand. We care. We can help.

Heroin HopeLine is funded by One City For Recovery and the Warren and Clinton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

The Heroin HopeLine is available online or toll-free from Warren and Clinton Counties at 1-877-695-6333. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Heroin-HopeLine.jpg The Heroin HopeLine is available online or toll-free from Warren and Clinton Counties at 1-877-695-6333. Submitted photo