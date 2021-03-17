Some mass vaccination details announced for Wilmington Air Park site

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park Mass Vaccination Site is expected to begin operating Wednesday, March 31 as a walk-in location at 1199 Airborne Road.

It will be operating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — by appointment only, scheduled through Kroger.com — and the clinic will operate Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week, according to Kym Parks, Marketing Manager for Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) based at the Air Park.

These appointments are available to the anyone living in the State of Ohio. If a person cannot access the internet to schedule an appointment, that person can contact Kroger at 866-211-5320.

The eligibility guidelines provided by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office will still be used, but when the clinic is operational, the age will be 16 and older. This site is not currently available through Kroger scheduling, but should be available next week.

This site is a joint effort between FEMA; the State of Ohio; the Clinton County Commissioners, Health District, Sheriff, and EMA; Clinton County Port Authority; and Air Transport Services Group as a service to the local, regional, and state residents.

More details will be announced when they become available.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_Wilmington-Air-Park-1.jpg