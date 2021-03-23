Clinton County part of statewide tornado drill at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday

A statewide tornado drill will take place at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

Across Clinton County, outdoor warning sirens will be utilized as well as the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Emergency Alerts notification system.

The EMA and the Wilmington Police Department are conducting the drill locally.

“This is an excellent time for families to take a fresh look at their emergency plans with family members on what to do, where to shelter, and what actions to take following a tornado,” said Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel.

He added, “The state recommends everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives. If that’s not possible during the tornado drill, then consider participating by simply sheltering in place or discussing sheltering options and plans among co-workers or family members.”

Households are encouraged to make preparedness a central theme during the week to help prepare for and educate family members on severe weather hazards.

County residents, schools, businesses, and employers are encouraged to participate in the statewide drill at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

