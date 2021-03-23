Ohio Secretary of State visits Wilmington Air Park

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, left, toured parts of the Wilmington Air Park on Monday afternoon. What was Ohio’s chief elections officer doing at an air park? The Secretary of State’s Office also provides business services, such as approving articles of incorporation for Ohio business entities. LaRose had lots of questions for his hosts, and at one point declared that he loves airplane parts. Among others, the secretary of state met with Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) senior leadership, the Clinton County Port Authority’s executive and associate directors, and the president of the Clinton County commissioners. Over 3,500 people work at the air park.

