TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 24, 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.

On this date:

In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.

In 1882, German scientist Robert Koch announced in Berlin that he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.

In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tennessee, before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. (Presley underwent basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)

In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.

In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country.

In 2002, at the 74th Academy Awards, Halle Berry became the first Black performer to win a Best Actress Oscar for her work in “Monster’s Ball,” while Denzel Washington became the second Black actor, after Sidney Poitier, to win in the best actor category for “Training Day.” “A Beautiful Mind” won four Oscars, including best picture and best director for Ron Howard.

In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.

In 2019, Attorney General William Barr reported that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 70. Comedian Louie Anderson is 68. Actor Donna Pescow is 67. Actor Robert Carradine is 67. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 65. TV personality Star Jones is 59. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 51. Actor Jim Parsons is 48. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 45. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 35.