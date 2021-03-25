Survey says: Clinton County History Center has a winner

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is congratulates the winner of their recent community survey, Micha Mills, assistant men’s basketball coach at Wilmington College.

He won a $100 gift certificate to the General Denver Restaurant & Hotel, historically named after Brigadier General James W. Denver.

The survey received 446 responses and the organization is currently reviewing data, which they intend to share with the public later.

The History Center is also reopening to the public on the weekend of April 16-17. Public hours for 2021 will include Fridays 1-4pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm. Prescheduled tours are encouraged to help maintain social distancing. Memberships for the year are currently being accepted and include $25 for individuals, $35 for families, $100 for businesses. To join as a member, visit clintoncountyhistory.org/shop/ or mail your check to P.O. Box 529 Wilmington OH 45177.

Clinton County History Center Director Shelby Boatman holds the prize presented to winner Micha Mills. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/03/web1_IMG_5603-1.jpeg Clinton County History Center Director Shelby Boatman holds the prize presented to winner Micha Mills. Submitted photo