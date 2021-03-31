Local Briefs: Board of Elections sets meetings

BOE sets special meetings

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 for the purpose of regular business and any other business that comes before the board in the Clinton County Annex at 111 S. Nelson Ave, Wilmington. This meeting will be held in place of the regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 due to a change in venue on April 14.

The board will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 14 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of meeting with Clinton County Commissioners to discuss elections personnel and equipment, and any other business that may come before the board. It will be held in the Clinton County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Office at 46 S. South St., Suite 213, Wilmington.