Still help here for home heating bills

The HEAP program is a federally funded program designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their winter heating bills. The program runs from July 1 to May 31 this year.

Clients at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) receive a benefit in the form of a direct payment toward their main heating account. HEAP benefits are typically credited directly toward the eligible client’s energy heating bill beginning in the month of January.

The benefit amount depends on funding received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, household poverty level, household main heating source, household location, if someone in the home is disabled, if a person in the home is 60 years of age or older, or if the household is enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP).