CCHD: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations slated for Monday and Tuesday; here’s what you need to know

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) is hosting two Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer brand) at our new host mass vaccination location on the campus of Southern State Community College-North Campus in Wilmington the week of April 5.

Priority will be given to those individuals who register in advance at:

https://bookclintoncovidvax.timetap.com/#/

The dates and time of these clinics are:

• Monday, April 5 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 6 from 9 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

We will continue to accommodate those Clinton Countians who are not comfortable with online scheduling technology. Please call our office to schedule at 937-382-3829 and follow the message prompts to extension 114. Leave a message and a representative from our office will call you back to schedule.

The Clinton County Health District has been allocated nearly 1,200 doses of Pfizer brand vaccine for the past two weeks from the Ohio Department of Health. Currently, the CCHD is providing only the Pfizer brand of COVID vaccine at these clinics.

Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine given three weeks or greater apart. There is no maximum threshold requirement between the two doses. Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals as young as 16.

The physical address of this location is 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington between the Wilmington National Weather Service office to the east and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to the west.

Children’s immunizations

CCHD has resumed our children’s immunization program on a limited basis. These immunizations are by appointment only by calling 937-382-7221, ext. 125. No walk-ins appointments are available.

Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.