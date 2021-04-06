Drive-thru mobile food pantry set

BLANCHESTER — On Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.

Please note this is a drive-thru food pantry; there is no need to leave your vehicle. Please have the trunk empty.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.